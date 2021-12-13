Kim Kardashian disregards Kanye West, pays tribute to late father on success in baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian has finally passed the first-year law students' exam, known as the 'baby bar', after failing three times previously.

The American TV personality, who is now one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a lawyer, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the achievement.

The reality star shared a series of her stunning snaps as she revealed the milestone in her journey to become a lawyer.

Kim, who has recently filed to become 'legally single' and drop 'West' from her surname, apparently disregarded her estranged husband Kanye West as she paid tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian to keep her motivated despite the failures.



She called late father her 'biggest cheerleader', saying 'if he were alive today he would have been her biggest supporter.'



The mother-of-four wrote a lengthy caption to her 269million followers which began: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"



'Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.' She was referencing photos she had taken in front of her bathroom mirror for announcement.



Kim Kardashian added: "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses [winking eye emoji])."