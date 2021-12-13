Meghan and Harry's master plan branded 'warning shot' for Kate and William

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will likely learn a thing or two from the Sussexes on how to engage with younger generations//File footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been casting threats on Kate Middleton and Prince William with their philanthropic work in the US.



According to California-based brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will likely learn a thing or two from the Sussexes on how to engage with younger generations.



Asked about his take on Prince William's decision to give an interview to American magazine People about the Earthshot Prize, Schiffer said: "William and Kate are highly aware of the strategic masterplan that Meghan and Harry appear to be following and they know it's working in America and around the world.

"And that has to be a warning shot to them about their own authority and soft power at this point in their own story.

"So you are going to see more work done by William and Kate to touch and connect with the issues that matter to young people, not only in America but also in the UK and around the world.

"And that means the environment, it means more focus on equality - about which you'll likely see William talk about in the future - and a focus on understanding and tuning into the sensitivities of this generation."

Schiffer earlier said, "I think Meghan and Harry's masterplan is to position themselves as the royals of the world, not just of the UK, and done through acts of benevolence and leadership with the heart that is meaningful to the values and desires of Gen Z and Millennials."