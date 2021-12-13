 
December 13, 2021
Prince William eyed move to US before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William was reportedly wanting to move to the US for the same reason that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did

By Web Desk
December 13, 2021
Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the US Prince William reportedly had been planning his own big move. 

According to a 2003 report by The Scotsman, the Duke of Cambridge had expressed desire to move across the pond after graduating as he sought more privacy, a reason similar to why the Sussexes moved.

"Having enjoyed a degree of privacy as a student at St Andrews, perhaps it’s not such a surprise that William has announced his intention to spend a few years living in the US after he finishes his degree," the report read.

"Work in a gallery or auction house, and the possibility of a postgraduate degree, have apparently been discussed. William is determined to maintain a degree of anonymity and feels America offers him the best chance of that.

"But William seems determined to forge his own path — he rarely undertakes royal duties and signs his cheques ‘William Wales’."