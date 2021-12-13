Akshay Kumar praises ‘Atrangi Re’ co-star Dhanush, ‘I look up to your amazing talent’ TN

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Atrangi Re. The Houseful star, who is busy promoting his latest film in Mumbai, treated his fans with a selfie with his co-star Dhanush and praised his ‘amazing talent.’

Taking to his social media accounts on Sunday, the Sooryavanshi star posted a selfie featuring himself and the Raanjhanaa actor and shared, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you.’

To Dhanush’s humble compliment, the Khiladi of Bollywood said that ‘I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened.”

In the shared photo, Akshay was seen clad in a grey jumpsuit and a black cap. Dhanush wore a black T-shirt under a navy blue jacket and light blue pants.

The Shamitabh actor also shared the same picture and wrote, "Thanks for being a part of Atrangi Re, sir. Had a blast working with you. @akshaykumar."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the official trailer of Atrangi Re was released last month. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay in lead roles. Atrangi Re is set to release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.