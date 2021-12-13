 
close
Sunday December 12, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth issued warning over the inevitable ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Queen Elizabeth slammed with warning over the ‘inevitable’ fall of the Windsor House

By Web Desk
December 13, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has been issued a warning in regards to the ‘inevitable’ downfall of the House of Windsor.

This warning has been issued by royal author Margaret Holder during her chat with Express UK.

"At 95, without Prince Philip at her side and beset by problems, this Christmas is potentially the last semi-harmonious one she might have.”

"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”

The Royal Family is still reeling from Harry and Meghan's unsubstantiated accusations on Oprah Winfrey's show. After baby steps towards reconciliation at Philip's funeral, nothing lasting has emerged."