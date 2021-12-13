Queen Elizabeth issued warning over the inevitable ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Queen Elizabeth has been issued a warning in regards to the ‘inevitable’ downfall of the House of Windsor.

This warning has been issued by royal author Margaret Holder during her chat with Express UK.

"At 95, without Prince Philip at her side and beset by problems, this Christmas is potentially the last semi-harmonious one she might have.”



"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”

The Royal Family is still reeling from Harry and Meghan's unsubstantiated accusations on Oprah Winfrey's show. After baby steps towards reconciliation at Philip's funeral, nothing lasting has emerged."