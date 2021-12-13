Queen Elizabeth issued warning over the inevitable ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Queen Elizabeth has been issued a warning in regards to the ‘inevitable’ downfall of the House of Windsor.
This warning has been issued by royal author Margaret Holder during her chat with Express UK.
"At 95, without Prince Philip at her side and beset by problems, this Christmas is potentially the last semi-harmonious one she might have.”
"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”
The Royal Family is still reeling from Harry and Meghan's unsubstantiated accusations on Oprah Winfrey's show. After baby steps towards reconciliation at Philip's funeral, nothing lasting has emerged."
50 Cent faces Madonna's wrath over his indecent comments
Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C appreciated David Beckham for his sweet gesture
Kate Middleton, Prince William's videos get over 7 million views
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled for saying he is 'Honored to have President Joe Biden' on his show
Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly keeping an eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's work
James Bond producers get candid about the possibility of having a non-binary agent cast