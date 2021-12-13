Alizeh Shah feeling ‘humiliated’ by deadly accident on ramp: Watch

Actress Alizeh Shah recently faced an incident while walking the ramp for a fashion designer Nisa Hussain on Day 3 of BCW.



The actress wore a gorgeous ivory bridal ensemble as she flaunted her beauty.

However, Alizeh ended up slipping on the ramp before she could complete her walk, and this proved to be really embarrassing, as millions witnessed it.



As luck would have it though Singer Shazia Mansoor, a performer for the event, came to her aid and picked her up.



The video from the fashion show went viral in an instant and fans flooded her comment section not soon after.



But while some netizens exchanged heartfelt messages for Alizeh to get well soon others mocked her at the same time.



