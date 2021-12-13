Kanye West’s true feelings about Kim Kardashian’s support at Drake show unearthed

Insiders recently got candid about the honest feelings Kanye West’s been carrying regarding the support Kim Kardashian showed him during the Drake show.

This claim was made by sources close to E News and according to their findings, Kanye had the VIP suite booked for his family on the day of the concert.

The insider noted, "It seemed to mean a lot to him that they were there—especially that Kim was there.”

They also went on to say, "The only thing that mattered to Kanye was that Kim and her people were taken care of.”

"It was very important to him that Kim was all good and he made it clear that was a priority. He'd been talking about how he just wants his family back."

This news comes shortly after Kanye made a shocking lyrical statement in his revamped 2010 song Runaway.

In it the rapper left fans speechless with his declaration of love for his ex-wife and sang, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

However, in light of Kim’s legal move to get legally separated, fans believe the rapper’s dream to reunite his family unit is spiraling to an end.