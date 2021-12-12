Prince Harry sends message to Queen with emotional letter to a decorated soldier's family?

Prince Harry, who was stripped of his military titles by the Queen after his his decision of quitting the royal job, still remembers his days of serving in the force.



In his emotional letter to the family of decorated soldier Nathan Hunt, who are fighting to memorialise their son’s life by adding his name to the national Armed Forces Memorial, the Duke of Sussex said he wishes he could help the family "had I been in the same role I once was".

The Queen's grandson, in the letter which features the prince’s logo, writes: "I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was."

Meghan's husband Harry had served alongside Nathan in Afghanistan in 2008, but Nathan took his own life in 2018 after suffering from severe mental health problems thought to be linked to his military service.



The Duke of Sussex was stripped of both his patronages and honorary titles by the Queen last year. During his Oprah interview with wife Meghan Markle, Harry said he was “hurt” by his grandmother stripping him of his royal patronages and honorary titles but said he “respects” her decision.

Prince Harry's letter, according to royal fans and experts, is a message to the Queen that her decision of stripping him of royal patronages and honorary titles really hurt him.