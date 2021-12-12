 
Sunday December 12, 2021
Entertainment

Prince Harry sends message to Queen with emotional letter to a decorated soldier's family?

Queen's move of stripping Harry of royal patronages and honorary titles still hurts the Duke

By Web Desk
December 12, 2021
Prince Harry, who was stripped of his military titles by the Queen after his his decision of quitting the royal job,  still remembers his days of serving in the force.

In his emotional letter to the family of decorated soldier Nathan Hunt, who are fighting to memorialise their son’s life by adding his name to the national Armed Forces Memorial, the Duke of Sussex said he wishes he could help the family "had I been in the same role I once was".

The Queen's grandson, in the letter which features the prince’s logo, writes: "I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was."

Meghan's husband Harry had served alongside Nathan in Afghanistan in 2008, but Nathan took his own life in 2018 after suffering from severe mental health problems thought to be linked to his military service.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of both his patronages and honorary titles by the Queen   last year.  During his Oprah interview with  wife Meghan Markle, Harry  said  he was “hurt” by his grandmother stripping him of his royal patronages and honorary titles but said he “respects” her decision.

Prince Harry's letter, according to royal fans and experts, is a message to the Queen that her decision of  stripping him of  royal patronages and honorary titles   really hurt him.