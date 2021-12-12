Anne Hathaway calls Jeremy Strong an ‘inspiring’ actor in a heartfelt note

Anne Hathaway penned down a note to send her support Serenity co-star Jeremy Strong.

Taking to Instagram, the Ocean's Eight actor dropped a black-and-white photograph of the Succession star as he flaunts his Emmy Award.

Strong is being criticised for his ‘extreme method acting’ but Hathaway is grateful to have worked with him.

She said, "As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I'm lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend."

"I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity," she added.

The Witches actors also called Strong a very ‘inventive’ actor who takes his work as seriously as his life.

She added, “He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life. I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he's fun.)"



