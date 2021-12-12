 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to show new face of their family on Christmas Card, speculate fans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with Archie and Lilibet for Christmas Card?

By Web Desk
December 12, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's  fans are very  exited about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's  Christmas card, which is expected to be out within a week.

 After Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, fans have set their eyes on the Sussexes. They are speculating that  Harry and Meghan's   card will feature their six-month old daughter  Lilibet. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already shared their official Christmas card to mark the festive period following their tradition, which shows Kate and William with their three children in Jordan earlier this year.

Kate  and William's  family photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans on Twitter, with many pointing out six-year-old Charlotte's resemblance to great-grandmother.

Now, people have begun to speculate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card which, according to excited fans, would feature new face of their family.

There are  speculations that Meghan and Harry have posed  with their son Archie and  daughter  Lilibet  for the annual Christmas card.

The festive snap of royal family often shows a glimpse at the personalities of the royal children and gives an insight into their lives. The image for the Cambridges’ card has also included all the members of the family. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton typically don’t bring eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Louis along for royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal experts, may take a leaf out of Prince William and Kate’s book by sharing an adorable family snap.