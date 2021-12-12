Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to show new face of their family on Christmas Card, speculate fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans are very exited about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card, which is expected to be out within a week.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card, fans have set their eyes on the Sussexes. They are speculating that Harry and Meghan's card will feature their six-month old daughter Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already shared their official Christmas card to mark the festive period following their tradition, which shows Kate and William with their three children in Jordan earlier this year.

Kate and William's family photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans on Twitter, with many pointing out six-year-old Charlotte's resemblance to great-grandmother.

Now, people have begun to speculate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card which, according to excited fans, would feature new face of their family.

There are speculations that Meghan and Harry have posed with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet for the annual Christmas card.

The festive snap of royal family often shows a glimpse at the personalities of the royal children and gives an insight into their lives. The image for the Cambridges’ card has also included all the members of the family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton typically don’t bring eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Louis along for royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal experts, may take a leaf out of Prince William and Kate’s book by sharing an adorable family snap.

