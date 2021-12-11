Madonna irks fans as she photoshops herself into daughter's snap

Madonna has caused a stir online by 'photoshopping' herself into her daughter Lourdes Leon's swimwear shoot.



The pop legend, 63, has been branded 'desperate' by fans for photoshopping herself into her daughter's swimwear shoot.



The 25-year-old Lourdes, who is also known as Lola, has developed her own niche in the showbiz world following in the footsteps of her pop icon mother. However, her mum, according to some fans, has been causing a stir with her latest set of modelling snaps.

Lola, in photo for a magazine, appeared in a tiny patent black bikini top with a matching thong with a mini skirt over the top. She also wore an eye-catching red wig. However, her mother promptly photoshopped herself into the picture alongside her daughter, in place of a shirtless male model.



Madonna, who previously slammed for 'glorifying domestic violence' as she posed with knife during a photoshoot, looked smashing in an all-black ensemble of a corset and a lace jumpsuit and fingerless gloves, apparently outshining her daughter.

The Like A Virgin hitmaker, who was spotted in the same outfit in a previous Instagram post, captioned the pic: "We’re in The Band!!!" along with the hashtag "#mybetterhalf".

Madonna' photo garnered massive likes and hearts, but not everyone was thrilled with the edited snap. Some comments branded the Madonna "attention-seeking" and "desperate".

One responded as writing: "Stop trying to look 20 years old," another reacted: "Whatever happened to ageing gracefully with dignity?" A third person posted: "What's wrong with granny?"