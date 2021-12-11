 
close
Saturday December 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Maria Sharapova all praises for Jennifer Garner

Maria Sharapova meets the former wife of Ben Affleck

By Web Desk
December 11, 2021
Maria Sharapova all praises for Jennifer Garner

Former tennis player  Maria Sharapova was all praises for Jennifer Garner when she recently met the actress at  an event.

The duo posed for pictures which Sharapova shared on  her Instagram.

"The epitome of class," wrote Maria to her Instagram stories.

According to Sharapova's social media account, the event was held by Hollywood Reporter.

Maria Sharapova all praises for Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is currently dating singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck have three children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.  