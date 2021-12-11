Maria Sharapova all praises for Jennifer Garner

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova was all praises for Jennifer Garner when she recently met the actress at an event.
The duo posed for pictures which Sharapova shared on her Instagram.
"The epitome of class," wrote Maria to her Instagram stories.
According to Sharapova's social media account, the event was held by Hollywood Reporter.
Jennifer Garner is former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is currently dating singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.
Garner and Affleck have three children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.
