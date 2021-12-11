Nick Cannon shows off new tattoo honoring the life of 5-month-old son Zen

Nick Cannon recently showed off the brand new tattoo he’s gotten to honor the life and legacy of his 5-month-old son Zen.

The star announced his tattoo on the Nick Cannon Show and one of its clips was also shared on Instagram to mark the poignant moment.

The announcement was made in Friday’s episode where Nick was quoted saying, "It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it.”

"I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel."

During the course of his talk show broadcast, Cannon also admitted that it took him several hours this Thursday to get the tattoo done.

It depicts a picture of Zen with wings on both sides and a halo above his head and a sash with his name on it.

He held up a picture of the tattoo to show it off to fans and also shed some light on his personality during it all.

He explained, "He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. Always having the most beautiful spirit."



