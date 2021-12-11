Here’s why: Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t use his stage name in films

Machine Gun Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, recently talked about not using his stage name when it comes to acting career.

During his recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old, who is not only a good rapper but has also impressed many with his acting skills, said, “I think it’s more just out of respect for the art.”

“If you’re looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally. Is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?” he added.

Baker shared that he felt it was better to carry two different personas for movies and music.

He shared, “I don’t feel like being ‘Inception’ in a person. Like there’s a character inside of a character inside of a character inside of a character. I’d rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world.”

The Bad Things song-maker is currently garnering good response for his role in The Last son in which he plays a cold-blooded killer, along with the Heather Graham and Sam Worthington.

Earlier, he was also seen in 2019’s The Dirt which was based on life of Moltey Crue.