 
close
Saturday December 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Billie Eilish takes fans' breath away with sweet response after rehearsals for SNL

Billie Eilish to appear as host and musical guest on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live

By Web Desk
December 11, 2021
Billie Eilish takes fans breath away with her sweet response to them after after rehearsals for SNL
Billie Eilish takes fans breath away with her sweet response to them after after rehearsals for SNL

Billie Eilish brought smile to her fans' faces as she greeted them with a wave after rehearsals for Saturday Night Live (SNL) in NYC.

The 19-year-old music icon stunned in a navy blue coat and cozy black sweats as she braved the chilly New York City temperatures following her SNL rehearsals in the city on Friday.

Billie Eilish takes fans breath away with sweet response after rehearsals for SNL

The Grammy Award-winner, who's set to appear as host and musical guest on this week's episode of NBC's long-running sketch show, was photographed leaving the studios in a large navy blue coat. She paired it with an oversized black sweatshirt and matching pants.

Billie Eilish appeared to be a style queen as her newly dyed brunette hair poked out from under the hood of her shirt and she kept her face concealed behind a mask. She elevated her look with some with black-and-white sneakers.