Billie Eilish takes fans' breath away with sweet response after rehearsals for SNL

Billie Eilish brought smile to her fans' faces as she greeted them with a wave after rehearsals for Saturday Night Live (SNL) in NYC.
The 19-year-old music icon stunned in a navy blue coat and cozy black sweats as she braved the chilly New York City temperatures following her SNL rehearsals in the city on Friday.
The Grammy Award-winner, who's set to appear as host and musical guest on this week's episode of NBC's long-running sketch show, was photographed leaving the studios in a large navy blue coat. She paired it with an oversized black sweatshirt and matching pants.
Billie Eilish appeared to be a style queen as her newly dyed brunette hair poked out from under the hood of her shirt and she kept her face concealed behind a mask. She elevated her look with some with black-and-white sneakers.
