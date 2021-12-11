Kim Kardashian files to be declared legally single, asks for her maiden name back

Popular American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed court documents to be declared legally single amid her divorce with rapper Kanye West.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a petition, which, if signed off by a judge, will make her legally single in her ongoing divorce from ex West.

According to the filed documents, Kardashian, 41, has asked to separate issues assets and child custody from her marital status and have her maiden name restored, as reported TMZ.

The SKIMS founder’s latest legal move comes hour after the rapper begged her to come back to him during his Thursday night concert in Los Angeles.

At the end of his performance of Runaway, West added a line, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim and West share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage.