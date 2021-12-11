



BTS’ #StopAsianHate statement becomes the most re-tweeted Tweet of 2021

BTS is making waves with their music, offline concerts and even with their social messages on social media as it bagged credits for the biggest Tweet of the year 2021.

With this year coming to end, Twitter revealed its “2021 #OnlyOnTwitter” report on December 9 in which the micro-blogging site reported the most re-tweeted Tweets on the platform belongs to none other than the world-famous K-pop group.

The Permission To Dance hit-makers’ #StopAsianHate message from March was the most shared Tweet as it condemned the rising hate crimes against Asians.

The platform stated, “The most Retweeted Tweet of 2021 takes a more serious tone and brings us back to the social movements that dominated the conversation and brought people across the globe together in support of a mutual cause.”

“During a period in which we saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS put their influence and massive following to good use, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate,” it added.

Not only this, Billboards’ tweet announcing the septet’s song Butter has topped the Hot 100 was the third most re-shared while the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs’ tweet sharing a glimpse into BTS’ performance at the 2021 awards is the fifth most re-tweeted.