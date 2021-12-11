Alia Bhatt serves jaw dropping looks in green silk saree for ‘RRR’ promotions

Popular Indian actress Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, RRR.

The Highway actress, who is all set to entertain the audience in her never-before-seen avatar in SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film, walked to the promotional event in her all-glam look.

After the trailer launch on Thursday, the Kalank actress landed in Chennai to promote her upcoming action-packed period drama film.

The much-awaited film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR from south film industry and Ajay Devgn and Alia from Bollywood in lead roles.

Alia, 28, opted for a stunning South Indian attire for the promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raazi actress dropped her gorgeous pictures, donning a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree.

The Dear Zindagi star accessorised her look with stunning golden jhumkas and tied her hair in a neat bun, adorned with a gajra to complete her traditional look. Sharing the pictures, Alia added a peacock emoticon in the caption.

Meanwhile, RRR is set to release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Apart from RRR, Alia will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.