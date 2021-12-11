Jason Momoa wraps up production on 'Aquaman' sequel

Momoa took over the Aquaman Twitter on Wednesday to share the important announcement with fans

Jason Momoa is excited about finally wrapping up the latest installment in his hit Aquaman franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The 42-year-old actor took over the Aquaman Twitter on Wednesday to share an important announcement with fans, telling them, “Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!"

Momoa was cheered on by crew members as he shared the exciting message.

The announcement was followed by Momoa taking to his own personal Instagram to update fans about “the last days in Hawaii” as he posed on a beach.

The production of the big-budget James Wan film was shifted to Oahu’s Hālona Beach Cove from the United Kingdom in mid-November.

The sequel of the 2018 hit Aquaman will see Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles, while Indya Moore and Janu Zhao join as newcomers.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on December 16, 2022.