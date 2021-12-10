Kate Middleton, whose father worked in Jordan, chooses picture taken in Jordan for Christmas card

Kate Middleton briefly lived in Jordan as a young child when her father worked there.
She visited the country earlier this year with her husband Prince William and children.
The royal couple on Friday used their official Twitter and Instagram accounts and released a new photograph of the Cambridge family taken in Jordan.
According to the couple, the photograph features on the Cambridges’ Christmas card this year.
"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," read the caption that accompanied the picture.
