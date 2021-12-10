Kanye West’s associate slammed for ‘pressuring’ election worker into confessing to fraud

Kanye West’s associate has been accused of ‘pressuring’ an election official into confessing to voter fraud.

According to Reuters, brand associate, Trevian Kutti, pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker into confessing to voter fraud allegations, weeks after the 2020 presidential election news came out.

Kutti allegedly visited Ms Freeman’s home on January 4th 2021 and offered to help her in the wake of amounting death threats.

Ms Freeman and her daughter have sued The Gateway Pundit for defamation and their suit alleges that the publication “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

By the time Kutti and another unidentified man showed up at Freeman’s door, the woman had already become fearful of strangers and called the police to assist in the entire conversation.

During the visit a “high-profile” individual pressured Ms Freeman into confessing to voter fraud, out of fear that she would be sent to jail otherwise.

For those unversed however Kutti is no longer a part of Kanye’s PR team.