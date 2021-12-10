Kanye West’s associate slammed for ‘pressuring’ election worker into confessing to fraud

Kanye West’s associate has been accused of ‘pressuring’ an election official into confessing to voter fraud.
According to Reuters, brand associate, Trevian Kutti, pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker into confessing to voter fraud allegations, weeks after the 2020 presidential election news came out.
Kutti allegedly visited Ms Freeman’s home on January 4th 2021 and offered to help her in the wake of amounting death threats.
Ms Freeman and her daughter have sued The Gateway Pundit for defamation and their suit alleges that the publication “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”
By the time Kutti and another unidentified man showed up at Freeman’s door, the woman had already become fearful of strangers and called the police to assist in the entire conversation.
During the visit a “high-profile” individual pressured Ms Freeman into confessing to voter fraud, out of fear that she would be sent to jail otherwise.
For those unversed however Kutti is no longer a part of Kanye’s PR team.
The existence of the WhatsApp group was confirmed by Holland himself
Kelly Clarkson welcomed Sandra Bullock on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to talk about her next project
Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are stealing the spotlight ahead of their upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'
Drew Barrymore said that she realised that alcohol served her "no purpose" in her life and subsequently decided to...
Mirza also seemingly addressed ongoing rumours of his romance with a certain actor
Ayushmann Khurrana recently reflected on the time when his films were not doing well on box office