Aryan Khan calls on High Court to relax bail conditions

Aryan’s lawyers are seeking relaxation in a condition that requires him to mark weekly attendance at the NCB

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in October in a drug bust, has requested the Bombay High Court to ease the conditions of his bail order as per a report published by the Press Trust of India.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October, jailed for around two weeks, and subsequently granted a conditional bail which requires him to appear at the NCB office on Friday for weekly attendance.

Now, almost a month after his release, Aryan’s lawyers are seeking relaxation in the condition citing the fact that the investigation has now shifted to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB.

The plea also states that the weekly attendance requires beefed up security due to presence of media outside the NCB office every time the star kid shows up.

The Bombay High Court is expected to hear Aryan’s plea next week.