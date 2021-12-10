Kelly Clarkson appears starstruck by Sandra Bullock during her viral interview

Kelly Clarkson has had many guests on her talk but she never appeared this starstruck as she welcomed Sandra Bullock on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The show’s Wednesday episode is breaking the internet as fans can’t stop watching the hilarious instalment.
As soon as the 57-year-old actor stepped on the set to talk about her upcoming film The Unforgivable, the ladies kicked-off their banter, followed by never-ending giggling.
During the interview, the American singer quizzed Bullock about her kids having good singing skills. To this, the Blind Side star replied that her parents and daughter, Laila sing.
She said, "My parents were good singers. They're dead." The Voice coach replied, "That's cool."
Bullock questioned, "That they're dead?" to which Clarkson replied, "No! That they're singers! That's so sad that they're dead. I'm sweating! Oh my god, it's the worst date ever."
