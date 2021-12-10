Mohib Mirza says he's been alone for four years, ready to settle down

Mirza also seemingly addressed ongoing rumours of his romance with a certain actor

Mohib Mirza is opening up about his love life after his marriage to actor Aamina Sheikh broke down around four years back.

Appearing on To Be Honest with Tabish Hashmi, Mirza was asked whether he is planning to get married again to which he replied, “I will… What will I do alone? I’ve been alone for the past four years.”

He then went on to seemingly rubbish rumours of his romance with Sanam Saeed, albeit without naming anyone.

“Keep cooking whatever you’re cooking but please, ask me too…” he quipped, adding, “Nobody’s asking me anything but things are apparently brewing.”

However, he did mention about an ongoing affair, again, without revealing with who.

Watch:







