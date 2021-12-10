Jennifer Aniston reveals why she walked off ‘Friends’ reunion set

Aniston says she was so overcome with emotion during filming that she had to walk off multiple times

While the Friends reunion was unanimously loved, for the show’s star, Jennifer Aniston, it wasn’t always an easy ride being on the memorable set.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston opened up about being so overcome with emotion during the filming that she had to leave the reunion set multiple times.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'. Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,’” she said.

Aniston shared how being on the set again took by surprise owing to the memories made on it.

“It just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'’

She went on to add, “It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it."

The Friends reunion special aired on HBO Max earlier this year in May.