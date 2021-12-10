Malala Yousafzai congratulates Katrina Kaif

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai congratulated Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on her wedding with beau Vicky Kaushal.



The Zero actor and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday December 9, 2021.

Later, Katrina turned to Instagram and announced her wedding.

She posted the adorable photos with the husband along with a sweet caption, saying “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in as soon as Katrina announced her wedding.

Fans, friends and fellow B-town celebrities also congratulated her.

Commenting on Katrina’s post, Malala said, “Congratulations” followed by two red heart emoticons.



