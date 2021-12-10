Olivia Wilde says she’s ‘happier than ever’ with Harry Styles

Wilde told 'Vogue' in a new interview that she's healthier and happier than ever with Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been an item for almost a year now and the actor/director has finally opened up about her life since meeting the Fine Line singer.

Talking to Vogue in a new interview, the Booksmart director said she’s “happier” than she’s ever been.

“And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” she added.

Wilde also addressed the 10-year-age gap with her beau, saying, “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.”

“All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love,’ she explained.

Wilde is 37 while Styles is 27.

The duo first met on the sets of Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Styles has a starring role, and have been reportedly dating since January 2021.