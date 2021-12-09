Did Meghan Markle reveal in court she's seven years younger than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's privacy victory last week against a UK newspaper group has not gone down well with some royal experts and supporters of the British monarchy.

After her victory, some social media users are speculating that the Duchess of Sussex revealed her "true age" in the court documents.

A claim made on Twitter was retweeted by royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known for criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the conversation about Meghan, the Duchess has been referred to as 'Princess Pinocchio', a term used by TV presenter Piers Morgan for Harry's wife.

Commenting on the tweet, a user shared screenshot of what he called Meghan's email.

He wrote, "I think they are talking about Meghan's emails that were submitted as evidence. She, nor her lawyers, challenged their authenticity. These were the "facts" she wanted Jason to go over with the authors of FF[ Finding Freedom"].





Meghan Markle , who is three years older than her husband Prince Harry, celebrated her privacy victory against a UK newspaper group, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better.



The Duchess of Sussex said after three appeal court judges rejected an appeal by Associated Newspapers that it was "a victory not just for me but for anyone else who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right".

"What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added







