Social media gushes over the timeline of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s global population has overtaken social media with video tributes and throwback shots into the couple’s earliest interactions.
The video tributes have been posted to Twitter and feature clips from the duo’s earlier interviews with Film Companion and Koffee with Karan.
One of the videos features VicKat’s earliest encounters where they sat across each other for a recoded walk-through of their lives.
There is even a bit of funny banter where Katrina expresses her surprise over the entire set-up and admitted that maybe “next time someone asks me that I will realize” it could potentially “be a bit difficult” but turn out to be “a good place to get to know someone.”
There Karan referenced an earlier comment by Katrina and said, “Katrina Kaif said that you can she would look great together”
Wide-eyed Vicky immediately fell onto his co-star’s lap after being overcome by excitement and stole the hearts of fans.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private affair on Thursday afternoon
Alia Bhatt also worked with groom Vicky Kaushal on critically acclaimed film Raazi
