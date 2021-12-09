Prince Charles' rift with Prince Harry compared to Diana's struggles

Prince Charles' feud with younger son Prince Harry could be as damaging to the future king as his scandal with late ex wife Princess Diana, says royal insider.

A personal friend of Prince of Wales, Richard Kay, suggests that the father-son quarrel can have serious consequences when Charles becomes King.

The statement comes after Harry rejected all ties Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who was also presented the CBE by Prince Charles.

Harry claimed to have no role in what came to be known as the ‘CBE scandal.’

The Duke of Sussex’s statement said: “The duke and his advisors, as well as his non-profit charity Sentebale, severed ties with Mr Mahfouz and his associates in 2015, no longer accepting further donations to Sentebale and discontinuing any plans for a fund-raising event amid growing concerns over the motives for his support.

“The duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the royal family and expressed his concerns about the donor," added the statement.