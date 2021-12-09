Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in rare appearance with hubby & son at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere

Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled on the red carpet of And Just Like That… premiere on Wednesday night. The much-awaited Sex And the City spin off, which is all set to hit the screens today (on Dec. 9).

The star-studded event was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Series' lead star SJP turned heads as she marked a rare appearance with her husband Matthew Broderick and their son James at the red carpet of the upcoming series’ premiere.

Celebrating the star-studded affair, Sarah, who essay Carrie Bradshaw’s character in the popular HBO series, donned a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt. She accessorized her look with a matching cape, elegant jewellery and pink satin heels.

While her husband Matthew, 59, and son James, 19, both looked dapper in traditional black suits with coordinating ties and pocket squares.

This is James' first major red carpet appearance in four years. In 2017, he joined his parents and his younger sisters, twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, at the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to see the musical.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That... reunites several beloved SATC cast members including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, John Corbett, Bridget Moynahan, and more. The story follows Carrie and her BFFs Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."