Ed Sheeran donates one-of-a-kind guitar to raise funds for primary school

Ed Sheeran has given away a special guitar made for his most-recent album = in an effort to help a primary school in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

Sheeran donated the instrument to Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVA Primary School as part of a raffle prize to help fund a music pod and disabled access facilities.

According to NME, the guitar features special nods to Sheeran’s hit album, including a "custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly inlay motif – a recurring theme within the album – at the truss rod cover and neck heel cap, and a custom-designed edition internal label.”



Describing the guitar as ‘one-of-a-kind’, Sheeran told BBC, “There is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right – it says prototype in it.”

“To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It’s going to build a music center at a primary school near me, which I’m really excited about.”

The Shape of You hitmaker also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021-22 home shirts for runners-up in the raffle.