Experts erupt in fear over Meghan Markle’s plans to ‘outshine’ Prince William, Kate: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked fears after news of her allegedly “outshining” Prince William and Kate Middleton with a success that’s “bigger than Diana.”

This claim has been made by US journalist Kinsey Schofield and during her interview with royal author Andrew Morton.

They elaborated on it all in an interview with ToDiForDaily.com and was quoted saying, “You wrote about somebody saying that there was a danger in Meghan becoming bigger than Diana.”

“I think it was you know a courtier said there was concern that Meghan would become bigger than Diana and it would really kind of shrink the Cambridges.”

“It would shrink Charles and Camilla and their objectives and what they were trying to do. Do you think that that was really an option that Meghan Markle could become bigger than Princess Diana?"

During the course of their interview Mr Morton also responded o it all by saying, “Well this is what was being said at the time. And remember we didn't have social media when Diana was around and now we do so you can be incredibly well known globally very quickly.”

"I think that what happens is that in the Royal Family, it's all about the position not popularity now. Let me take you back to the 1960s when Princess Margaret married Lord Snowden a photographer and they were the most popular people on the planet alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.”