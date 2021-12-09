Queen ends rest, puts fears to bed

Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured beaming at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, curbing the nations worries about her health.



The 95-year-old monarch has reportedly returned to work in person after remaining out of sight for several weeks due to her ill health.

There was another private audience for the monarch at Windsor Castle, as she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen's Medal for Music.

As the longest-reigning monarch and her Platinum Jubilee on the horizon next year, all eyes are on The Queen. But pictured laughing away today, any fears were put to bed.



It's pertinent to note that the monarch's health has been getting a lot of attention lately following a night in hospital and some cancelled engagements.

The UK’s 95-year-old queen fueled further concerns about her health when she missed several royal engagements including a planned annual Remembrance Day Service.

The Queen reportedly returned to work in person after taking almost a month away from her duties to rest following doctors’ advice.