Kate Middleton wears earrings owned by Queen Elizabeth at Christmas carol service

Pictures credit Ian Vogler

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she arrived to attend "Together At Christmas" carol service.

According to senior royal correspondent Richard Palmer, the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a Catherine Walker coat and earrings owned by the Queen.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey.



Earlier, a statement issued by the couple read, "We will be reflecting on the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times and celebrating the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other and protect those in need."



