Environmentalist Chris Packham has called for the royal family to change and improve the "ecological condition" of their land.

However, Troy minister Lord Marland has fired back saying that it could endanger the Queen to bears and wolves in her estate.

The comment comes after Packham delivered a petition, signed by 100,000 people demanding that the monarch rewild its estates.

He said: "This is a time for action. The time for talking is finished.

"We’re in desperate trouble and if [the Royals] were to embrace this prior to COP26, think what a message that would send to the world.

"They’re in a very powerful position to do something very powerful. I think it’s time to step up."