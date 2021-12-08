Prince William and Kate Middleton to keep their Christmas tradition going

Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly continue the royal tradition of sending gifts to their loved ones despite ongoing crisis within the family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen and other family members to bring smile to the ailing monarch, who continues rest period on her medical team's advice.

Katie Nicholl, a royal commentator, claimed that William and Kate still want to keep their Christmas traditions going, and will send gifts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie and Lilibet.

When asked if they would be sending Archie and Lilibet presents, Katie said: “Yes, of course.

“They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all their nieces and nephews.”

The Duke of Sussex's statement about a cash for honours row engulfing Prince Charles's charitable foundation have reportedly raised eyebrows in the Royal Family, but William and Kate's responsible gestures will negate all such rumours.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet, who are expected to spend the festive season in California with their parents, will have special gifts from the senior members of the royal family this Christmas.