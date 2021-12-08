Nick Cannon loses 5-month-old son to rare brain tumour

Cannon shared the news on 'The Nick Cannon' Show on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his late son Zen

America TV personality Nick Cannon on Tuesday announced that his youngest child had passed away on Sunday after battling a rare brain tumour.

Cannon tearfully shared the news on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his 5-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer. It’s tough,” he shared.

According to the 41-year-old rapper, they first noticed his son having breathing issues when he was 2-months-old. Doctors then confirmed then the new born had fluid building in his head owing to a malignant tumour.

After several surgeries, Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving weekend and the child passed away on Sunday, December 5.

"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting."