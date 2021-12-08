Nick Cannon loses 5-month-old son to rare brain tumour

America TV personality Nick Cannon on Tuesday announced that his youngest child had passed away on Sunday after battling a rare brain tumour.
Cannon tearfully shared the news on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his 5-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott.
“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer. It’s tough,” he shared.
According to the 41-year-old rapper, they first noticed his son having breathing issues when he was 2-months-old. Doctors then confirmed then the new born had fluid building in his head owing to a malignant tumour.
After several surgeries, Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving weekend and the child passed away on Sunday, December 5.
"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting."
