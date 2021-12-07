Blake Shelton opens up on not inviting long time pal Adam Levine to his wedding

Blake Shelton admitted that he didn't invite his good friend and The Voice co-star Adam Levine to his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

During his appearance on a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres the musician revealed that he didn't invite his good friend to his wedding after his own appearance on her program earlier in the year.

The 45-year-old country crooner paid his pal back and rescinded his wedding invitation after the Maroon 5 frontman vowed to cause a ruckus at their nuptials if he was invited.

During a chat with the comedian which aired on Monday, Blake confessed: 'That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show,' "It’s like, ‘I’m not inviting him."'

Adam told Ellen in April that he jokingly didn't support the union, having worked together with the couple for years.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially became husband and wife in July after dating for nearly six years.