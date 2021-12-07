Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to not skip on their honeymoon

Despite their busy schedules, Karina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are not going to skip on their honeymoon, following their upcoming wedding on December 9.
According to Pinkvilla, the Ek Tha Tiger actor will fly off to the beautiful green ocean of Maldives with her then hubby, right after holding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
The star-studded nuptial functions were reported to take place at Six Senses resorts and hotels in Rajasthan from today, December 7.
The couple’s family and friends have reportedly reached the venue while guests arriving at the functions are receiving a welcome note, requested to maintain privacy.
Meanwhile, Kaif is slated to initiate the shooting of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tiger 3, followed by another project, starring Vijay Sethupathi.
On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur which is based on a biopic, followed by a comedy-drama, Mr. Lele.
