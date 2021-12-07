Imran Abbas makes fond memories exploring beauty of London: PHOTOS

Actor Imran Abbas is an avid traveller as he shared stunning glimpses from his trip to London, UK and looked strikingly handsome.



Imran loves to travel and explore and this is evident from the updates he provides fans and followers.

The Tum Kon Piya actor is known for his charisma and many females in the industry laud him for his versatility.

Imran Abbas has worked in numerous films and made a name globally by flaunting his skills on the big screen.

Recently, he was spotted spending a gala time in London as he posed amidst gorgeous backdrops.





Abbas is a style icon who never fails to follow trends.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas flaunted his fashion amidst the freezing weather of London in the form of pictures and snippets.

According to some sources, Imran visited London for the shoot of some new project but an official confirmation still awaits.









