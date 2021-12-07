Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ performance by substitute teacher gets her dismissed

A substitute school teacher in Texas was asked to leave after she sang Britney Spears’ iconic song Toxic inside the classroom.
According to reports, the teacher serenaded pop queen's hit single through a karaoke machine during a jamming session, surrounded by colourful strobe lights.
An Austin Independent School District’s representative revealed that the teacher brought the singing device inside the school premises on Friday.
The official told Fox News, “I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much."
The school administration immediately took action and ‘relieved the teacher of her duties’ after coming across the video of the incident.
The clip was recorded by a student whose father found the happening ‘very strange’.
During his conversation with The Post, he said, “It was all a bit confusing. We didn’t know what this was all about until our son explained what it was.”
“Yes, we were a little upset that a substitute teacher would not care about teaching the class and just do something for themselves. And, yes, I think the teacher should have been removed from class.”
