ICC nominates Abid Ali, Anam Amin for 'Player of the Month' awards for November

Pakistan's Abid Ali (L) and Anam Amin (R). Photo: file

In view of their outstanding performance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan opener Abid Ali for the Men’s and bowler Anam Amin for the Women's 'Player of the Month' awards for November.

The ICC Tuesday issued a list of nominees for the “Player of the Month” award for November 2021 with strong men and women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees



Abid Ali - Pakistan



With a 49.9 runs average in Tests, Abid Ali has been churning out brilliant performances since his debut in 2019. He was exceptional in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, scoring 133 and 91. He put up solid opening partnerships with Abdullah Shafique in both innings that laid the foundation of Pakistan's eight-wicket victory over the hosts.

Tim Southee - New Zealand



New Zealand's Tim Southee has been consistent in November taking wickets across formats for New Zealand both in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the T20I series against India as well as the Kanpur Test.

He was economical in the T20 World Cup, picking up six wickets in November in five games. He captained in the first two T20Is against India, picking up four wickets, which included a three-for in the second T20I in Ranchi — impressive figures of 3/16 in his four overs.

David Warner - Australia



David Warner was exceptional in the T20 World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and aggressive knocks. He scored two crucial fifties in November in the World Cup and a 49. His knock of 89 against West Indies in Australia's final group match earned him the Player of the Match award. The knock which came in just 56 balls was studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees



Anam Amin - Pakistan

Amin is one of the important cogs in the Pakistan bowling set-up. She proved her usefulness in the ODI series against West Indies, emerging as the highest wicket-taker. In three matches, she picked up 9 wickets at 11.22. Her best performance came in the first ODI as she returned 5/35.

Nahida Akter- Bangladesh

In the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Akter was the best bowler, picking up 11 wickets in three matches at a remarkable average of 4.81. It also included a five-wicket haul in the second ODI, that helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts for 72.

Hayley Matthews - West Indies

Hayley Matthews was brilliant with both bat and ball in November. Against Pakistan in the ODI series, she scored 57, 26 and 49 in the three games. She also picked up three and four wickets respectively in the first two ODIs. For her exploits in the second ODI, she was named Player of the Match.