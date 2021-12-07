Faysal Quraishi on not working with actresses his age: 'They run homes'

Faysal Quraishi on working with younger female leads: 'They run homes'

Actor Faysal Quraishi is reflecting on working with actresses from the new lot of artists.

Speaking with BBC Urdu in a recent interview, the Dil-e-Momin star confesses that the entertainment industry has taken a turn where age gap between co-stars has become an issue. However, that actor went on to iterate that many actresses that started with him, have gotten married and are investing time in upbringing their children.

"The actresses who started with me got married, they got busy, they have to look after their household.

"I was recently working with Sunita Marshall and I always found her worried about her kids on the set. When I was working Shaista, she also shared that she had a hard time focusing on her job since her kinds were always on her mind.

"I also worked with Sawaira Nadeem. She used to be on a camera all the time, keeping a check on her kids and also used to instruct her maid on phone regarding them. It is always difficult for girls because they have more responsibilities, we think that we run homes but actually the ladies do this job, they can keep home and work at the same time," added Faysal.

Speaking about Iqra Aziz, Faysal added that the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star has held back from work ever since she welcomed her son Kabir because she does not want to compromise on her child's upbringing.