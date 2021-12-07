Lil Nas X jokes about falling on-stage during Florida performance

Popular American rapper Lil Nas X turned to his social media and left fans in fits of giggles as he poked fun at himself after experiencing another embarrassing moment over the weekend!

The MONTERO famed rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, performed at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and while fans were grooving on his songs, he seemingly fell on-stage, mid-performance due to wardrobe malfunction.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 2022 Grammy-nominated star shared a short clip of an admittedly embarrassing moment on stage and wrote, “The universe was determined to embarrass me yesterday lmao.”

In the video, Nas can be seen making a fast recovery and hopping back on his feet just as quick as he fell to avoid further embarrassing situation.

For the performance, the INDUSTRY BABY singer donned a metallic hot pink crop top and matching pleated skirt. He completed his look with a cowboy hat.

This wasn’t the first time, the HOLIDAY crooner faced a wardrobe malfunction earlier this year too, during his Saturday Night Live performance of Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

