Disney’s ‘Encanto’ leads another quiet weekend at box office

Without any new releases to pose a threat, Disney's animated musical fable Encanto has again notched the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts.

In its second weekend of release, Encanto has collected $12.38 million from 3,980 venues in the US and Canada. That marks a 54% drop from its debut and pushes the film's two-week total to $57.6 million domestically.

A decline of roughly 50% between its first and second weekend is in line with Disney's recent Thanksgiving releases, such as 2016's Moana (down 50%), 2017's Coco (down only 45%) 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet (down 54%) and 2019's Frozen II (down 59%).

Prior Disney animated features were able to conjure stronger starts at the domestic box office, however, those films weren't playing in theaters during a pandemic.

By COVID-19 standards, Encanto is faring well at the box office.

The family-friendly adventure, which boasts songs by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, will land on Disney Plus after playing exclusively in theaters for 30 days.

Other than Encanto and its fellow holdover titles, like MGM's starry crime drama House of Gucci and Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife reboot, it's all quiet on the box office front.

That is, until Steven Spielberg's marvelously received West Side Story adaptation lands in theaters on December 10 and Tom Holland's comic book adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screen on December 17. - Reuters