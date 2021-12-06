‘The Matrix Resurrections' new trailer features Priyanka Chopra’s first line

Global star Priyanka Chopra has added several feathers of Hollywood projects in her cap. The Quantico actress is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated project, The Matrix Resurrections with actor Keanu Reeves.

On Monday, the Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a new teaser clip of the upcoming sci-fi-action film. While the White Tiger actress’ appearance in the trailer has already created abuzz in media, in the latest teaser, fans could catch a glimpse of Priyanka’s character Sati, delivering her first dialogue.

The popular franchise’s lead actors Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will also be returning as Neo and Trinity in the latest instalment.

The new 27-seconds teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith's saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head." Jada is playing Niobe in the movie. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War," she adds.

With intriguing footages following Jada’s dialogues, the Sky Is Pink actress appears on screen with her first dialogue, saying, “The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make.”

The action-packed sci-fi film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. The makers have also announced that the full trailer of the film will release later on Monday.

Apart from Reeves, Moss and Jada, the film will also bring back Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. The film will hit the theatres on December 22.