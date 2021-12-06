Justin Bieber performs in Saudi Arabia despite calls to cancel show

Bieber was called on to cancel the show over the kingdom’s human rights practices

Justin Bieber went ahead with his performance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend despite calls for him to cancel the show over the kingdom’s human rights practices, reported TMZ.

The Peaches singer turned up on stage at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in a red jersey and athletic pants for the show that was planned alongside the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, he performed Deserve You, Somebody, and Hold On as part of his set.

Bieber was joined in SA with his wife Hailey Bieber, 25, who took to Instagram to share a picture from the concert with the caption, “Go baby”, to support her husband.

Perhaps the strongest critic of the show was Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of late Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018.

A$AP Rocky, Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Tiesto were also a part of the concert lineup.