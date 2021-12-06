Lil Nas X reflects back on 2021: “It's been a pretty fun year”

Lil Nas X proved at the Hitmakers Brunch that he is always rooting for something out of ordinary with his Innovator of the Year award acceptance speech.

Variety held its star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday where Chloe Bailey and other fellow musicians honoured the Industry Baby rapper.

With the trophy in one of his hands, the 22-year-old rapper took the mic on the other to deliver his speech, reflecting back on the massive year.

He said, "It's been like a pretty crazy year," he said. "It's been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun (expletive) people off."

However, soon after his goofy comment, the Old Town Road hit-maker expressed, “I'm kidding.. This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going.”

"But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do," he continued. "I put effort into every single part of my career. And I'm super thankful for this award," added the Grammy winner.