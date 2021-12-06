Experts demand Meghan Markle ‘think carefully’ about flexing royal title again: report

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle needs to ‘think carefuly’ about when and where she chooses to flex her royal title again.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti during one of his candid interview’s with Express UK.

He claimed, "I think that there's a sense that Meghan has increasing ambitions but maybe more as an activist than as an actual politician.”

"I think that would be a very bold step to go and do that especially if she constantly reminds everyone that she's the Duchess of Sussex.”

"She has every right to use her title but I think involving herself more in politics especially in America, she may want to think carefully about the use of the title and any association between the Royal Family and a political cause like that.”

"It is a political cause that many of us might support but regardless, to appear in more political contexts in America, I think would be increasingly challenging for somebody who is still keen to tie themselves to the Royal Family. Of course that doesn't mean she won't do it."